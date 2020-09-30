Crews battling fire at Coker Enterprises in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple crews are battling an early-morning fire in Tyler on Wednesday at Coker Enterprises, a store that sells outdoor power equipment products.

According to firefighters at the scene, it began just after 4 a.m. at the store just off HWY 271. The building is currently billowing thick smoke.

Business owners at the scene said that no one was hurt and it is unclear how the fire started. The owners also said while there was no insurance on the building, crews were able to save their workshop.

Responding to the scene were fire departments from Lindale, Flint, Red Springs, Chapel Hill, Jacksonville, and Smith County.

The store’s website says it has been family owned and operated in Tyler for 43 years.

This is a developing story. KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.