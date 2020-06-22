CAUGHT ON CAMERA: East Texas home ruled a ‘total loss” after a devastating fire

JASPER, Texas (KETK) – A home in Jasper was ruled a “total loss” after a devastating fire was caught on camera from an on-scene firefighter.

The blaze broke out Sunday evening and the video was posted by the volunteer fire department.

Authorities said that by the time first responders arrived to the scene, the home was already up in flames.

So far, no injuries have been reported from the fire and the cause remains unknown.

This is a developing story and KETK News will update it as more information becomes available.