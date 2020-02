OVERTON, Texas (KETK) – A car fire early Friday morning came with an extra twist for Overton firefighters.

The car was filled with ammunition and it was going off, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page.

The blaze began at 2:45 a.m. on FM3053. It is unclear what started the blaze, but it was eventually extinguished and no one was harmed.

The cause of the fire remains unclear at the time of this writing.