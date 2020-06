HOUSTON (KETK) – Houston police and firefighters are on the scene of a bar that exploded early Friday morning.

According to our NBC-affiliate KPRC, the explosion happened at 4:48 a.m. in the Museum District. Debris is scattered all over the street.

Police say that a food truck parked nearby was completely destroyed. Thankfully, no injuries have been rpeorted at this time.

Investigators said that it was a possible gas explosion, but details are limited at this time.