1 person injured in ‘suspicious’ East Texas fire

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KETK) – 1 person was injured in a fire outside of New Boston and investigators believe it to be “suspicious.”

The fire broke out on Thursday around noon at 1002 Daniels Chapel Road. Firefighters battled the blaze for two hours to extinguish it.

Investigators believe the fire started in a bedroom with Bowie County Fire Marshal Scottie Taylor calling it “a heavy loss.”

“The fire is under investigation at this time, it’s gonna be a heavy fire loss. There was someone living in the residence at the time, and they did sustain some moderate injuries.” Scottie Taylor, Bowie County Fire Marshal

The victim was later taken to a burn unit in Little Rock, Arkansas. New Boston Fire Department, Red River Army Depot Fire Department, along with Simms and Maud Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.