Live Now
Democrats take the stage in first debate of 2020 campaign season

Fire rips through historic Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A massive fire rips through a historic hotel in Dallas.

You can see crews trying to put out hot spots at the more than 100-year-old Ambassador Hotel.

More than 100 firefighters were called in to help put out the fire that broke out overnight.

First responders say the five-story building was engulfed in flames and sustained multiple collapses throughout Tuesday morning.

It was being transformed into apartments with shops, restaurants, a pool, and a bar.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Astros @ Rangers Ticket Giveaway

astros-rangers-ticket-giveaway-2019

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC