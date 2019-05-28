Fire rips through historic Ambassador Hotel near downtown Dallas

A massive fire rips through a historic hotel in Dallas.

You can see crews trying to put out hot spots at the more than 100-year-old Ambassador Hotel.

More than 100 firefighters were called in to help put out the fire that broke out overnight.

First responders say the five-story building was engulfed in flames and sustained multiple collapses throughout Tuesday morning.

It was being transformed into apartments with shops, restaurants, a pool, and a bar.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.