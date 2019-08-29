Fire in the Amazon forest can be seen from space

BRAZIL (KETK) – NASA has released satellite images showing the fires in the Amazon rainforest that can be seen from space. They show the thick smoke and heat generated by the fire in the Bolivian Amazon.

About 60 percent of the Amazon region is in Brazil, but the vast forest also spans parts of Bolivia, Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Guyana, Suriname, and French Guinea.

Bolivia, which borders Brazil, is also struggling with fires. Many have gotten out of control due to high winds after being intentionally set during an expansion of farming and ranching.

30 percent of the burned area is intact forest while the rest was set ablaze in the annual cycle of land-clearing.