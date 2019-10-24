FINDING ROVER: Technology helping connect pet owners to lost animals

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Virginia (WSLS) — For a pet owner, losing your furry friend can be a nightmare. But now there’s a website aiming to help lost animals find their way home and its all done with facial recognition.

At the Pittsylvania Pet Center, there are lots of stray cats and dogs and the majority of them aren’t finding their way back home.

“This year, we’re averaging only 10% of all the strays that come in being reclaimed by their owners,” said James McLaughlin, Director of Pittsylvania Pet Center.

That’s why when finding rover, an organization with a website specifically focused on helping reunite lost pets, reached out to help, shelter director james mclaughlin didn’t hesitate to say yes.

“It shows all the found pets that we’ve received,” said McLuaghlin.

The website also shows pictures of all the pets currently available for adoption at the shelter.

If you upload a picture of your pet, the website will let you know when a possible match is found.

“Sometimes, what we see happen is somebody’s passing through Pittsylvania County, they find a dog, they’re not familiar with this area. They’re familiar with another shelter and they’re heading that way, so they take the dog there. If the other shelters around us are using finding rover and that was to happen, people can still use the facial recognition and it’ll let them know, ‘hey, it’s at Franklin County’s shelter.'”

But perhaps best of all, increasing the chance of a pet going back home means increasing the chance there will be space in the shelter for other pets in need.

“We’re very optimistic this is going to help,” said McLaughlin.

Registering your pet is easy, and more importantly, free! And you can even browse animals that have been found in your area by visiting findingrover.com.