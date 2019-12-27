Fed up with FedEx: Customers complain of delayed packages

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the day after Christmas and 22News continues to hear from angry FedEx customers about delayed packages.

22News spoke with a woman earlier this week who is still waiting for her package.

According to FedEx, her package is on a FedEx vehicle for delivery. However, it’s been out for delivery since December 17 — almost 10 days ago.

“Every Christmas you have one big item that you really want to get that you know somebody is really going to need and that’s the thing I didn’t get,” said Cheryl Mentzen of Wilbraham.

Cheryl ordered a gift for her husband on December 7. Christmas is over and he still has yet to receive that gift.

“You know Christmas is the one time of year when you can thank the people that do things for you,” she noted. “That’s your one way of thanking them and you know trying to make somebody’s day good.”

Dozens of people have contacted 22News complaining that their packages are still at the FedEx facility in Chicopee, even weeks after arriving there.

Customers have said the same thing, that FedEx is blaming the weather for the late delivery.

“When we had the ice storm, Amazon delivered a package that day, and they’ve been delivering ever since,” Cheryl said. “That’s why I don’t understand with Chicopee why they keep saying weather delay.”

In statement to 22News, FedEx admitted they were experiencing historic package volumes.

The statement reads,

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work closely with our local service providers to implement contingencies, such as securing additional resources to ensure holiday deliveries are made as soon as possible.” FedEx Media Relations

And although she is understanding of that, Cheryl is frustrated with the FedEx facility in Chicopee, after all she is paying for the shipping.

“If I order from a company that uses FedEx around Christmas, I’d have a hard time ordering things from that company,” she said.

Cheryl told 22News the package is expected to arrive Friday however it’s been pushed back 3 times in the last 3 days.