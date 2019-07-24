FDA requests Allergan to recall textured breast implants due to link with cancer

Allergan is recalling its textured breast implants which have been linked to cancer, following a request by the FDA.

The recall comes after data showed the majority of cases of breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, were linked to the implants.

According to the FDA, there are a total of 573 cases of bia-alcl globally and 481 were linked to allergan’s biocell textured implants.

33 women have died.

The FDA is not recommending women with the textured implant to have them removed if they are not experiencing symptoms of bia-alcl, which includes swelling, pain and irritation.

The majority of breast implants in the U.S. have a smooth texture.