Live Now
Robert Mueller testifies in first hearing before House Judiciary Committee

FDA requests Allergan to recall textured breast implants due to link with cancer

News

by: NBC

Posted: / Updated:

Allergan is recalling its textured breast implants which have been linked to cancer, following a request by the FDA.

The recall comes after data showed the majority of cases of breast implant associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, were linked to the implants.

According to the FDA, there are a total of 573 cases of bia-alcl globally and 481 were linked to allergan’s biocell textured implants.

33 women have died.

The FDA is not recommending women with the textured implant to have them removed if they are not experiencing symptoms of bia-alcl, which includes swelling, pain and irritation.

The majority of breast implants in the U.S. have a smooth texture.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC