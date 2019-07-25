Over 250,000 Porter-Cable table saws recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled a popular Porter-Cable 10″ table saw reporting “the motor can overheat creating a fire hazard.”

250,000 products were reportedly sold at Lowe’s between June 2016 and September 2018.

The company that designs the table saw, Chang Type, has received 61 reports of it catching fire.

The product is a 10″ Porter-Cable table saw with model number PCX362010. It has a gray body with black accents.

Customers should immediately stop using the product and contact Chang Type for a refund.

For more information on the recall, click HERE.