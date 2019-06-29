FDA investigating a possible link between certain pet foods and heart disease in dogs

Dog owners beware, the Federal health officials are warning that what you are feeding your pooch may be bad for their heart.

The FDA announced last summer that it was investigating over 500 reported cases of canine dilated cardiomyopathy beginning in 2018.

The disease can often result in congestive heart failure.

On Thursday, the agency released the names of the 16 food brands that were most frequently identified in the cases.

Dog Food Brands

The FDA said the dogs ate dry food most of the time And most were “Grain-free” and contained peas or lentils.

Large breeds such as Golden Retrievers, mixed breeds, and Labrador retrievers were more likely to be affected.

Breeds Most Frequently Reported to FDA

Contact your vet if your dog is showing signs of heart disease, which includes decreased energy, difficulty breathing, and coughing.