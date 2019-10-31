FCS Game of the Week: Monmouth at Kennesaw State

Week 10 Matchup: Monmouth (6-2, 3-0 Big South) at No. 5 Kennesaw State (7-1, 2-0)

Kickoff: 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium (8,300) in Kennesaw, Georgia

Television: ESPN3

Series: Kennesaw State leads 4-0 (last meeting: Kennesaw won 51-14 on Nov. 10, 2018 in West Long Branch, New Jersey)

The Skinny: They’ve finished 1-2 in the Big South standings the last two seasons, but Kennesaw State has beaten Monmouth by over 30 points in each of the past three meetings and by a combined 175-65 in the all-time series. With the Owls replacing their original recruiting class this year, Monmouth is better positioned for a win behind its veteran lineup. The Hawks have played a stronger schedule, although both teams still have to play Campbell (6-1, 3-0) within the conference.

KSU has won a Big South-record 23 straight FCS regular-season games, including 12 against conference foes. The Owls, who run a triple option offense, rank No. 1 in the FCS in rushing yards per game (369.5) and have dominated Monmouth with 410 per game in the four all-time meetings. They beat North Alabama last Saturday without completing a pass and feature RBs Bronson Rechsteiner (573 yards, 10.1 yards per carry) and Isaac Foster (506, 14.9) and QB Daniel David (405 yards, 14 TDs) in the run game. LB Bryson Armstrong (team-high 56 tackles), the reigning Big South defensive player of week, and DE Desmond Johnson Jr. (8½ tackles for loss, 3 sacks) lead a defense that has allowed an FCS-low 259 yards per game.

Monmouth boasts the 1-2 offensive punch of all-time passing leader Kenji Bahar (8,000 yards) and RB Pete Guerriero (FCS-high 1,022 rushing yards). Bahar has overcome the loss of Monmouth’s all-time leading receiver Reggie White Jr. while teaming with Lonnie Moore IV (46 receptions, 641 receiving yards, 5 TDs) and Terrence Green Jr. (36-500-6). Guerriero, coming off Big South offensive player of the week honors, has surpassed 100 rushing yards in 16 of 28 career games. The defense has stepped up its play, already surpassing last year’s totals with 16 sacks and 12 takeaways. The Hawks are allowing 104.5 rushing yards per game, which is their low since 2006. LB Da’Quan Grimes (team-high 54 tackles, 3 forced fumbles) is one tackle shy of joining six teammates with 100 career stops (CB Tymere Berry has the most with 166).

Prediction: The way Monmouth is improved against the run goes a long way toward pulling a road upset, but the Owls will keep doing what they do best. Kennesaw State, 31-24.