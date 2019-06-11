FCC moves to let phone carriers block robocalls

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The FCC has voted to allow your phone carrier to start blocking robocalls.

Right now, an estimated 150 million robocalls are placed each month.

Commissioner Ajit Pai says the FCC's vote allows phone carriers to start using software to put an end to that. That could end up lifting a huge burden for Americans.

Pai says the move could actually end up saving money for phone carriers -- savings he hopes will get passed along to consumers.