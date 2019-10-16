FBI names new agent in charge of El Paso office

Quesada is a 24-year veteran of the agency and has worked in Latina America and the Balkans

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The FBI has named a new special agent in charge of the El Paso field office.

Luis M. Quesada takes over for Emmerson Buie, who was recently named to head the FBI Chicago field office, according to the agency.

Quesada has been with the FBI since 1995 and was named a supervisory agent in 2003. Since then, he’s performed a number of roles with the agency that range from counterterrorism to serving in gang and narcotics task forces. He was also legal attaché in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2010, and in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2014. Most recently, he was section chief in the Training Division in Quantico, Va.

Quesada comes to a city that is recovering from the Aug. 3 mass shooting at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall and a region in which Mexican drug cartels this year have left hundreds dead south of the border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

Prior to joining the FBI, Quesada was a police officer in the Miami Police Department. He has a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from Florida International University.