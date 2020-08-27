FBI captures suspect on their 10 most wanted fugitives list

DALLAS, Texas (KETK)- The FBI took a suspect into custody that was previously on their 10 most wanted fugitives list, according to a press release from the FBI’s Dallas Field Office.

The suspect is Yaser Abdel Said, and he was arrested by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office. He is a capital murder suspect in the homicide case of his two teenage daughters Amina and Sarah.

Said was placed on the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives list on December 4, 2014. According to the FBI, Said took his daughters Amina, 18, and Sarah, 17, for a ride in his taxicab on January of 2008 to get something to eat. He drove to Irving, Texas, where he allegedly shot the girls inside the taxicab. The teenagers died of multiple gunshot wounds.

“Said was placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List nearly six years ago for the heinous act he committed against his daughters. His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno.

Said is currently in federal custody and he will be transferred to Dallas County.