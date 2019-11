WEST MONROE, LA (11/03/19)-- Popeyes is not just trending on twitter, but also in real life...because the chicken sandwich is back!

The "best chicken sandwich war" started over 3 months ago between Popeye's and Chick-Fil-A. After Popeyes sold out of chicken sandwiches, Chick-Fil-A thought maybe they'd won, but to these residents that's not the case.

"Last time they was here it was so packed I couldn't get none and I came Friday and got me 2 yesterday and I'm back again today," said Yemeshia Jefferson, Customer.

Popeyes brought back the chicken sandwich on Sunday, so chicken fans only had one choice.

"Letting it sit for a little bit before it came back, but it obviously worked. Everybody is here," said Dallas Kopasek, Customer.