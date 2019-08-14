FBI arrests teen for online threats, had 10,000 rounds of ammo

BOARDMAN, Ohio (KETK) – The FBI took an 18-year old teenager into custody for threats he made online against the federal government and Planned Parenthood, according to an NBC report.

Federal investigators found a large cache of weapons that included 15 rifles, 10 semi-automatic weapons, and 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

Our NBC sister station WFMJ reports that investigators decided to act swiftly on the threats due to the shootings in EL Paso and Dayton two weeks ago.

The teen was identified as Justin Olsen and he wrote online that he supported the Oklahoma City bombing and the shooting of ATF agents during the Waco siege in 1993.

“Hell even the Oklahoma City bombing shows that armed resistance is a viable method of political change. There is no legal solution,” ArmyofChrist wrote on Aug. 6, according to the complaint. “In conclusion, shoot every federal agent on sight.” Justin Olsen, under the screen name “ArmyofChrist”

The house raided was his fathers and all the weapons were found in Justin’s room. Olsen allegedly told agents that the threats were “only a joke.”