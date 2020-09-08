Fayette County home explodes, 2 flown to hospital

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An explosion and fire at a home in Ellinger badly hurt two people, and they were flown to the hospital by helicopter, an emergency official said Tuesday.

Ellinger is east of La Grange on State Highway 71 in Fayette County.

The most likely cause of the blast was a propane leak, the official said.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that homes in the area sustained damage from the blast, as well.

The State Fire Marshal is on the way and will determine the cause and give details.

Ellinger and Fayetteville volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene.