Father dies saving son from rip current

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (KETK) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania father died while saving his son in a rip current off Atlantic City.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning when EMS responded to reports of a child drowning.

When they arrived, the 59-year-old father was helping his 11-year-old son to save his son. The boy eventually made it to shore, but the father got caught up in current himself.

A former police officer jumped in the water after him and tried to pull him in using a boogie board. The father was brought to the beach unresponsive and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The father’s name has not been released. The child was treated for minor injuries.

