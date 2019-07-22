Father dies after being struck by intense wave at beach

OAK ISLAND BEACH, North Carolina (KETK) – A father of six from North Carolina when killed in a tragic accident after a wave struck him on a beach and slammed him into the sand, breaking his neck.

According to his wife, Lee Dingle was playing on the beach with three of his children when he was struck. He was just 37-years-old.

She said the force of the impact broke his neck and made his throat swell so much his brain was deprived of oxygen beyond the point of recovery.

His wife also said that despite the efforts of some heroes, including their kids, to save him, he died one day later.