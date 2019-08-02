Fans with ‘Trump 2020’ escorted out of Baltimore Orioles game

BALTIMORE (KETK) – Four fans who unveiled a banner supporting President Trump’s re-election were escorted from the Baltimore Orioles game.

A photo taken by the Baltimore Sun reporter showed the red, white, and blue banner that read “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great.” The banner was shown during the eighth inning of the game.

According to the paper, the banner was up for less than 10 minutes.

Camden Yards’ policy says no banners can be hung in the stadium to keep from obstructing views, and that banners can be confiscated if their message is commercial, political or “in bad taste.”

The incident comes during a tense time between the city and the Trump administration. The President has called Baltimore “rodent infested” and a city that “no human being would want to live.”

This has led to public sparring between Trump and Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MA), who has represented the district for decades. Both men have each called each other “racist”.