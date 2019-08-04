Family searches for possible Walmart shooting victim Arturo Benavides

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Family members of 67-year-old Arturo Benavides confirmed to KTSM that he missing following Saturday’s shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart Saturday.

They fear he may be among the 20 killed.

Benavides, a resident of South-Central El Paso was reported missing Saturday by his family on social media. “He was wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and an Army cap,” the social media post read.

Family tells KTSM that Benavides was shopping at the Walmart with his wife and was unable to escape. The updated social media post later read “Thank you everyone, we just got news that he passed away.”

Sunday, his family members arrived at the Vitalant Blood Services Center on Mesa Hills to thank the community and donate blood.