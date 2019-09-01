Family says 13-year-old girl missing from Union Grove

UNION GROVE, Texas (KETK) – The family of a teenaged girl in Union Grove has reported her missing.

Samantha Mullins, 13, has not been seen since 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to family members.

The family says they are working with Longview police to find her.

Family members say they fear an older man may be involved as they believe Samantha was texting him before her disappearance.

The girl disappeared with a friend, but family members say the friend has since been found.

Anyone with information about Samantha is urged to call Longview police at 903-237-1199 or your local police department.

KERTK is in contact with the family. We will update this story as new developments arise.