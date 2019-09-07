Family of “Lavender Doe” visit East Texas for memorial service

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)-A woman known in East Texas as an unidentified doe for more than a decade, “Dana Lynn Dodd”, formerly called “Lavender Doe” officially has her name back.

This weekend, her family flew in from Florida to visit her grave site and to give it the update it needed.

Instead of being Jane Doe, she now has her name where she lies and it couldn’t have come at a more poignant time either.

This was the family’s way of celebrating her birthday the only way they knew how, by giving her her name back, just like it was given to her the day she was born.

And they wanted to thank East Texas, the DNA Doe Project, and local law enforcement for helping them get her back.

“We wanted to bring everybody out and thank them as one for being part of Dana,” said Amanda Gadd, Dodd’s sister. “Embracing her, accepting her, and you know showing the love while we weren’t able to find her, they kept her safe and loved, so we wanted to thank everybody as one today.”

