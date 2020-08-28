Fair food drive-thru? State Fair of Texas will try it for the first time

Bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surround Big Tex as storm clouds move in above, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, in Dallas. The fair runs Sept. 27, through Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The State Fair of Texas may be canceled because of coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean people have to miss out on the food.

For the first time ever, the fair is hosting a food drive-thru. Packages range from $65 to $99 and include orders of various foods, such as corn dogs, kettle corn and fried Oreos. A limited amount of tickets will be sold, starting Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. The State Fair of Texas estimates the experience will take no longer than an hour and a half.

The food drive-thru will happen Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17, as well as Oct. 12. People can select from three times to visit per day: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Big Tex will also return to the grounds — and will be sporting a mask.

On Sept. 19 and 20, people can also participate in a drive-thru event to get a picture with Big Tex. Those tickets cost $25 and come with a professional photo.

Visitors will have to follow a number of safety protocols, including staying inside their cars (unless using the bathroom or taking a picture with Big Tex — in which case they should keep a 6-foot distance from others) and wearing masks when interacting with staff.