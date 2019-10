(KETK) – Application for student’s Federal Student Aid, also known as FAFSA is now open for the 2020-2021 school year.

When thinking about college, students typically worry about two things. What school they’re going to attend and how much it will cost.

The FAFSA allows students to reduce their college finances after applying and determining if they are eligible for additional aid.

The deadline to apply is January 15, 2020.

