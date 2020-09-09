Facebook will pay users up to $120 to deactivate their accounts before the November election

(KETK)- Facebook will pay some of its users to not use their Facebook or Instagram accounts before the November election, according to Facebook.
The company made an announcement on Aug.31 that said they will conduct a research study to find out how social media impacts political attitudes and behaviors during the 2020 US Presidential Election.
According to a tweet from a Washington Post correspondent, those who participate in the study could be paid up to $120.
The tweet above shows the message Instagram is sending to users regarding the study.
Users will be asked to deactivate their account for either one or six weeks in late September.
Participants will also be required to take a survey after the November 3 election.
Additionally Facebook is expecting between 200,000 and 400,000 people to take part in the study.
The social media giant is partnering with a group of 17 independent researchers to work on this project, and Talia Stroud and Joshua A. Tucker will help lead the research.
Facebook also anticipates the findings of the study will be published by the middle of next year.