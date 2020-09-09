Facebook will pay users up to $120 to deactivate their accounts before the November election

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows the logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. With just two months left until the U.S. presidential election, Facebook says it is taking additional steps to encourage voting, minimize misinformation and reduce the likelihood of post-election “civil unrest.” The company said Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(KETK)- Facebook will pay some of its users to not use their Facebook or Instagram accounts before the November election, according to Facebook.

The company made an announcement on Aug.31 that said they will conduct a research study to find out how social media impacts political attitudes and behaviors during the 2020 US Presidential Election.

According to a tweet from a Washington Post correspondent, those who participate in the study could be paid up to $120.

So Facebook is now going to pay people to deactivate their IG and FB accounts before Election Day. It’s part of the research experiment announced Monday but WOW. This notice went out this week. pic.twitter.com/tV7DAw8F5I — Elizabeth Dwoskin (@lizzadwoskin) September 3, 2020

The tweet above shows the message Instagram is sending to users regarding the study.

Users will be asked to deactivate their account for either one or six weeks in late September.

Participants will also be required to take a survey after the November 3 election.

Additionally Facebook is expecting between 200,000 and 400,000 people to take part in the study.

The social media giant is partnering with a group of 17 independent researchers to work on this project, and Talia Stroud and Joshua A. Tucker will help lead the research.

Facebook also anticipates the findings of the study will be published by the middle of next year.