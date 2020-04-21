Facebook to begin removing posts promoting protests against stay-at-home orders

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Facebook will soon begin taking down posts that promote protests against stay-at-home orders, according to a report from CNN.

The take downs will be in California, Nebraska, and New Jersey where protests are not allowed. New Jersey and California currently have Democratic governors while Nebraska is led by a Republican.

“Unless government prohibits the event during this time, we allow it to be organized on Facebook,” Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN. “For this same reason, events that defy government’s guidance on social distancing aren’t allowed on Facebook.”

Most states have been under stay-at-home orders for several weeks in order to promote social distancing and to hinder the spread of the coronavirus. In the past several days, protests have sprung up across the country saying that the orders are unconstitutional and that people need to return to work.

People protest the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order in Lansing in front of Michigan’s Capitol on April 15, 2020.

President Trump, going against his own social distancing guidelines, has fueled the protests in states led by Democratic governors, particularly Michigan and Virginia.

LIBERATE MICHIGAN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

This week is the beginning of the first phase of Gov. Abbott’s plan to re-open Texas. On Monday, state parks were allowed to re-open but visitors were required to wear face masks and keep groups smaller than five.

Restrictions on elective medical procedures will be relaxed on Wednesday and retail stores can begin to re-open on Friday, if they provide a “to-go- service.

Abbott said his team will reevaluate their position on re-opening further aspects of the Texas economy on Monday, April 27. His stay-at-home order expires on April 30.