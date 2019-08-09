EXEMPLARY EDUCATORS: The region’s best teachers recognized, one wins car

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday, more than 40 teachers across East Texas were recognized as being a ‘Teacher of the Year’ for their school districts.

The teacher of the year award reception was held at the Region 7 Education Service Center in Kilgore, where KETK’s very own Kaci Koviak had the honor of being the “Master of Ceremonies.”

The reception was held to recognize the hard work and long hours put in by teachers and select two that would advance to the statewide teacher of the year reception held this fall.

Kristina Wyman, Hallsville ISD

Fourth-grade teacher, Kristina Wyman, won regional elementary teacher of the year and a 2019 Honda Accord provided by Jack O’Diamonds Honda in Tyler.

Wyman started her teaching career in Canada where she is originally from. She now teaches writing at Hallsville ISD.

“Seeing the joy and pride on a student’s face when they truly start believing in themselves is priceless. Children inspire and encourage me with their perseverance and determination to be successful, and my hope is that I inspire and encourage them just as much,” Wyman said about teaching.

High school teacher, Tammie Evans, won secondary regional teacher of the year and $5,000 cash provided by Jack O’Diamonds Honda in Tyler.

Tammie Evans, Carthage ISD

Evans teaches life skills to special education students at Carthage ISD.

“A teacher is someone who overlooks the self-inflicted imperfections a child imagines they have, and carefully and purposefully finds and nurtures the potential that will help a student find his place in society. Ultimately, it is important for teachers to show students that anything is possible with faith in themselves,” Evans said about her students.

Both of these women will represent Region 7 ESC in the statewide reception for ‘Teacher of the Year’ this fall.