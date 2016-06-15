EXCLUSIVE: Man who escaped Orlando nightclub shooting speaks to KETK

A man who was able to escape Pulse night club in Orlando during the deadly shooting rampage at the hands of Omar Mateen early Sunday morning says he will never forget the horror he saw.
Angel Torres spoke exclusively to KETK about the chaos of that night and how he was able to get out alive.
“The gunshots kept going like, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Torres told KETK. “So, we just ducked and then we noticed people screaming and running out. So, I quickly ran and hid under one of the bars in the back with a bartender. We just noticed people screaming and we heard glass breaking and the shots got louder and louder.”
Torres said the shooter made his way from the front of the club to the back. He said if the hadn’t run from the club, he may not have survived.
He tells KETK prayer and forgiveness is helping him get through this difficult time.
“There’s no way you can pull something off like that and be in your right mind,” Torres said. “So, I pray. I pray that we heal from that. I pray for his (the shooter) family and I pray to forgive because this…This is a tragedy.”
KETK would like to send our prayers, love and support to Torres and the city of Orlando as they continue to heal from this heartbreaking event.