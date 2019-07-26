EXCLUSIVE: Gilmer family begging for help finding their missing 74 year old brother with medical concerns

GILMER, Texas (KETK) We are in the third week for the search for missing 74 year old Alwin Albright.

Albright lives in Gilmer at The Gates apartment complex and was last seen there earlier this month.

“We went back and pulled security video and July the 6th he was seen walking away from the apartment complex,” said Gilmer Chief of Police Mark Case.

According to the video, Albright was last seen wearing a Red polo shirt and blue jeans.

To the Albright siblings he is the baby brother.

“We just want to find him, said older sister Lula Yates.

“I just want to say I love you and please come back home if you’re out there. Come to my house,” said older sister Dorothy Buchanan.

The Upshur County Crime Stoppers says a $1,000 reward will be given to anyone with information that leads to finding Albright.