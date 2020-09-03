Excessive rain puts strain on Tyler’s drainage systems that protect against flooding

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler has received more than 7″ of rainfall this week, and that amount of water is putting a strain on the city’s drainage system.

The Tyler Stormwater Department, which is in charge of keeping the drains clean, is always ready to respond to cave-ins, blockages, and floods when reported.

“Wherever we have creek crossings that go under the road, either natural creeks or channels that cross over roads, we make sure they are cleaned up free of debris,” says Jeff Kirt, foreman II of Tyler’s Stormwater Department. “So the flow of water can go through without causing any flooding issues.”

Today, both Tyler and Longview broke their daily rainfall record, both reporting more than 3.5″ since midnight.