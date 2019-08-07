Ex-girlfriend of Dayton shooter says “there were warning signs”

As police in Dayton work to determine the motive behind the Dayton shooter’s actions, the shooter’s ex-girlfriend – Lyndsi Doll – says there were warning signs.

“He was a bit dark. He was odd. He had a strange sense of humor that was kind of gory and dark and some would call it evil.”

Doll says she did tell people about his dark thoughts, but people just didn’t take action.

“I confided in other friends, I confided in a few school counselors about some of my fears about how he may harm someone, or harm himself. And, it just seemed, I felt like I should have pushed the issue more. And there were other students and other parents, and more community members coming forward, to police, to administrators saying hey there’s something wrong.”

She doll says there is a gun violence problem and people in Dayton do want change.

“People were just very accepting of this is how he is. This is who he is.There’s nothing wrong with it, everyone just kind of swept it under the rug. Police swept all of his issues under the rug, any teachers may have swept it under the rug, Police swept all of his issues under the rug, any teachers may have swept it under the rug, I feel more attention should have been paid to his actions, he should have been held more accountable for them.”

She hopes as a country we can come together and reevaluate to find a solution to the violence problem.