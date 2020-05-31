Eustace man killed in Van Zandt County crash Saturday

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Eustace man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on FM 1861 in Van Zandt County.

Charles Russell Easley, 73, of Eustace was killed when his Kawasaki Mule collided with a vehicle driven by Christina Shawn Zark, 51, also of Eustace.

According to DPS, Zark was driving eastbound behind Easley on FM 1861 and, in a passing lane, pulled into the westbound lane to pass him near the intersection of County Road 2908. Easley then attempted to turn left onto CR 2908 and the vehicles collided.

Easley’s vehicle veered back toward the center stripe and went into a side skid, rolling onto its left side. Easley, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Zark was treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.