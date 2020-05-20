ETX police department searching for teens accused of yanking 9-year-old girl off four-wheeler

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) An East Texas police department is searching for two teenagers accused of yanking a nine-year-old girl off a four-wheeler.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, they are searching for Daquavious Akkard, 19, and Jaquavion Williams, 18.

Police say the men yanked the girl off while she was riding and stole it. They say the girl tried to hang on to the handlebars, but both men started hitting her hands as they drove off.

This crime was reported a month ago, and the four-wheeler has yet to be found, along with both suspects.

Below is what the four-wheeler looks like.

If you have any information, call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.