ETX CRIME: Multiple agencies, K-9 officer make quick work of burglary suspects

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL) A collective effort between multiple east Texas law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of three burglars Saturday afternoon.

Alexius Hill, 25, Trevon Neal, 20, and a male juvenile were taken into custody, after a joint effort by multiple agencies.

Bowie County deputies were called out to a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Presley Road after the homeowner caught the suspects leaving her property in a red Chevrolet truck.

A DPS trooper was in the area and stopped a vehicle matching this description.

He was able to detain Hill, the driver of this vehicle, while the other occupants fled the area.

A Texarkana police officer along with his K9 partner Argus were called to assist in finding the men.

Tirone and Argus were successful in their efforts and Neal and the juvenile were taken into custody.

The property stolen from the victim’s home, two televisions, a handgun and ammunition were all recovered.

Hill was taken to the Bi-State Jail where he was booked in for burglary of a habitation, where his bond was later set at $25,000.

Neal was also taken to the Bi-State Jail where he was booked in on charges of burglary of a habitation and evading arrest; his bonds were later set at $25,000 and $5,000 respectively.

The juvenile was taken to JDC for processing.