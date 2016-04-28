ETMC Tyler now in network with UnitedHealthcare

East Texas Medical Center Tyler will become an in-network provider for all UnitedHealthcare plans on May 1, offering a new choice in hospital care to thousands of East Texans.
“UnitedHealthcare is a world leader in helping people live healthier lives, and we are very pleased that their plan members can now choose ETMC Tyler for their healthcare needs,” said Elmer G. Ellis, president/CEO of the ETMC Regional Healthcare System.
The insurer and the hospital system announced this week they have finalized new provider agreements with ETMC Tyler.
“This agreement will benefit our patients and give them critical access to services offered by ETMC Tyler,” added Ellis. “We know it’s important to have access to healthcare close to home.”
“This agreement will benefit our patients and give them critical access to services offered by ETMC Tyler,” added Ellis. “We know it’s important to have access to healthcare close to home.”
UnitedHealth Group, of which UnitedHealthcare is a part, has been named by Fortune the world’s most admired company in the insurance/managed care sector for five straight years and has been ranked number one for six years in its sector for innovation. UnitedHealth Group has been named a 2016 Top 100 Military Friendly Employer by Victory Media and is a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, a blue chip group of 30 companies deemed industry leaders.
Other hospitals in the ETMC system have been in-network providers with UnitedHealthcare plans for many years. As the system’s flagship hospital, ETMC Tyler offers the region’s highest and most advanced level of care in many areas, such as its Level 1 trauma center and the region’s only renal transplant and deep brain stimulation programs.
ETMC has built a regional network of facilities that includes 12 hospitals, more than 40 physician clinics, rehabilitation and fitness centers, behavioral health facilities, home health services and EMS. ETMC cares for more than 300,000 East Texans a year. For more information visit www.etmc.org