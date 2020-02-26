ETCA to close in May after 40 years

TYLER, Texas (News Release) – East Texas Christian Academy has announced that they will be closing their doors at the end of May.
The decision was made after extensive efforts to increase enrollment were not met.
ETCA was founded 40 years ago when families had fewer choices for education whereas now, Tyler has more options from award-winning public schools to charter schools and multiple private schools.
We are working diligently to share as many resources as possible for ETCA students and families to move forward. The outpouring of support from other private and charter schools has been overwhelming. Thank you to all the members of this community which have supported ETCA throughout the years. We are grateful for the influence that this ministry has had on generations of students. Faculty members, both past and present, have devoted themselves to equipping the young people here with a Christcentered education, and their service deserves far more recognition than we can offer. Words are not adequate to express the deep appreciation we feel toward the teachers, administrators, parents, grandparents and supporters who have selflessly invested their time, energy and resources in this school. It is our prayer that the principles taught and the memories made in our time together at ETCA will continue to be a blessing throughout the lives of its former students as they mature in wisdom and stature and seek to serve Christ Jesus our King.ETCA Board of Trustees