McDonald’s releases new Travis Scott meal

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – You may have seen the viral videos of people going to McDonald’s blasting Sicko Mode or saying “Cactus Jack sent me” and wondering why people are doing that.

McDonalds drive thru guy is DONE with the Travis Scott meal @mworthofgame (via ig:Solostreetkid) pic.twitter.com/S9B1wdHq7R — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 9, 2020

Recently Travis Scott and McDonald’s teamed up to not only create the Travis Scott meal but also Travis Scott released McDonald’s merchandise.

The meal consists of a Quarter Pounder with cheese, with Travis Scott’s go-to toppings: bacon and lettuce. As well as a medium fry with BBQ sauce and Sprite with ice.

The hint of the release of the collaboration came on September 3rd. On September 8th, their collaboration dropped.