Legendary country music singer and Elvis composer Mac Davis dies at 78

Entertainment

by: Josh Breslow and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mac Davis, the singer-songwriter behind some of country music’s most iconic hits, died Tuesday in Nashville after undergoing heart surgery.

The Country Music Association announced the 78-year-old’s death late Tuesday night.

“Today, our Country community lost an amazing entertainer, songwriter and artist,” Sarah Trahern, the CMA’s CEO  wrote. “His timeless artistry will be sorely missed.”

Davis wrote country hits for several major artists, including Elvis Presley’s “In The Ghetto” and “A Little Less Conversation.” He also penned songs recorded by Rascal Flatts, Dolly Parton, Ray Price and Kenny Rogers, among others.

Nominated for CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1974, Davis went on to co-host the CMA Awards with Barbara Mandrell from 1980 to 1982.

Mac Davis
Singer-songwriter Mac Davis performs at City Winery Nashville on February 28, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Travis Tritt was among the country stars who tweeted condolences for Davis.

“I grew up watching The Mac Davis show and loving his talent,” Tritt wrote. “This is heartbreaking!”

Singer Richard Marx tweeted, “RIP to the incredible #MacDavis.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51