Jeff Bridges announces he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The famed actor Jeff Bridges, known for his roles in The Big Lebowski, True Grit, The Fisher King, Iron Man and many more, announced he was diagnosed with Lymphoma.

Bridges said that he will be starting treatment and keep his fans posted on his recovery.

“Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good.” Bridges said in a tweet.

He also said that he is “profoundly grateful for the love and support” from his family and friends.

In his thank you message Bridges encouraged his fans and supporters to vote.

Bridges won an Academy Award for “Crazy Heart” and received nominations for his work on six other movies: “The Last Picture Show,” “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman,” “True Grit,” “The Contender” and “Hell or High Water.”