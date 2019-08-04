‘Enough is Enough’: Reaction to Dayton mass shooting

President Donald Trump, as well as Ohio residents and lawmakers, offered condolences to the victims and their families on social media and praised police for their quick action after an early Sunday morning mass shooting in the Oregon District in Dayton.
Ten people were killed, including the suspect, and 26 people were injured in the shooting that occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday outside of Ned Peppers in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Police shot and killed the suspect, who was wearing body armor and using a .223 caliber rifle during the shooting, in less than a minute.
Rep. Mike Turner said on Facebook that his daughter and her friend were in the Oregon District when the shooting began and ran home.
“My daughter & a family friend had just entered the Tumbleweed Connection when the shooting began across the street. Both reported of the visible Dayton Police presence before the shooting and the bravery they witnessed as officers ran toward the gun shots. My daughter & friend fled into#OregonDistrict & contacted me at 2am. As they ran home, I followed their progress & prayed for them & our community. Thank you to Dayton Police for their bravery in stopping this evil,” Turner said on Facebook.
President Trump tweeted: “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”
Dayton police and city officials held a press conference early Sunday, saying thousands of people were in the Oregon District at the time of the shooting.
Officials said quick action by the police who were already in the area likely limited the number of victims.
Gov. Mike DeWine offered condolences to the family and friends of the victims and issued the following statement on Facebook.
The Ohio State University Emergency Management praised Dayton police officers who responded to the scene on Twitter.
A Dayton pastor offered prayers for those impacted by the shooting.
Reaction on social media about the shooting, the second in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, was a mix of condolences for the victims and their families and friends, praise for the officers and anger that another mass shooting has occurred.
Some who took to social media called for gun control. Many said #EnoughisEnough.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown released the following statement after the shooting, saying he and his wife are angry that politicians have refused to pass gun control laws.
“As Ohio wakes up this morning to the news of this horrific attack, Connie and I are filled with sadness for the victims and their families and gratitude for the police officers who responded to the scene and the medical professionals caring for the injured. We are also angry – angry that shooting after shooting politicians in Washington and Columbus refuse to pass sensible gun-safety laws to protect our communities. We are still learning about the attack in Dayton and we don’t know exactly what, if anything, could have prevented this specific tragedy. But we know thoughts and prayers are not enough, we have a responsibility to act.U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown
“My office stands ready to assist the Dayton community with whatever is needed to investigate and recover from this attack.”