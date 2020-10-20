Job Alert: Lead Data Analyst for Jobot

Marshall, TX
Lead Data Analyst – REMOTE
Jobot
Analyst, Excel, QA, PowerPoint
Full Time
Benefits: dental, life insurance, medical, 401k
Jobot is a team of highly creative strategists brought together by a passion for ground breaking technology and a strong commitment to our clients’ long-term success. They are a full-service media planning and buying agency with remote employees throughout the US. This position may be client facing. This role will work very closely cross-functionally with other teams and requires experience and knowledge in reporting and analytics across Display, SEM, and Social media.
KFXK Fox 51