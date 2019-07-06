Explosion rocks South Florida shopping Center

PLANTATION, Florida (KETK) – Emergency units are responding to what is being reported as an explosion caused by a gas leak at a large shopping center in the South Florida city of Plantation.
The Plantation Fire Department reported “multiple patients” on its Twitter feed.
The explosion happened around noon at The Fountains, a shopping center in Plantation, a suburb in Broward County, north of Miami.
News outlets are reporting at least as many as 20 people injured in the explosion.
Photos and video show damage to a number of shops in the center, with windows blown out and debris littering the parking lot.
The immediate area has been shut down and emergency responders have established a triage area.