Explosion rocks South Florida shopping Center

PLANTATION, Florida (KETK) – Emergency units are responding to what is being reported as an explosion caused by a gas leak at a large shopping center in the South Florida city of Plantation.

The Plantation Fire Department reported “multiple patients” on its Twitter feed.

The explosion happened around noon at The Fountains, a shopping center in Plantation, a suburb in Broward County, north of Miami.

News outlets are reporting at least as many as 20 people injured in the explosion.

Photos and video show damage to a number of shops in the center, with windows blown out and debris littering the parking lot.

The immediate area has been shut down and emergency responders have established a triage area.

