Emergency Physicians: Injecting toxic chemicals to treat COVID-19 can kill you

CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas commercial import facility at the El Paso port of entry, encountered a large shipment of what appeared to be cleaning supplies arriving from Mexico on March 16. The products appeared to be tampered with and prohibited for sale in the U.S. (Courtesy CBP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWLP) – The American College of Emergency Physicians warns the public about misleading COVID-19 related information that was recently released.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the issued warning is as followed: “injecting or swallowing rubbing alcohol, bleach or other chemicals not designed for human consumption can kill you. These products should only be used as directed.”

The statement adds there is no approved treatment for COVID-19 and listening to COVID-19 misinformation is dangerous. You are advised to call 911 or go to the closest emergency department immediately if you ingest disinfectant.