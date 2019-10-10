El Paso Walmart shooting suspect pleads ‘not guilty’ in court appearance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Walmart mass shooting suspect pleaded not guilty during his first appearance before his trial judge on Tuesday.

Patrick Crusius, 21, was arrested on Aug. 3 after 22 people were shot and killed, along with 25 more injured, at the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall. El Paso Police say he confessed to the shooting and told investigators he was targeting Mexicans.

He was arraigned in the 409th District Court before Judge Sam Medrano Jr. El Paso lawyer Joe Spencer and San Antonio lawyer Mark Stevens make up the defense team.

Local prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty. Federal authorities are weighing capital murder and hate crime charges. The Department of Justice has called the shooting an act of domestic terrorism.