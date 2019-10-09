El Paso requests federal reimbursement for Trump’s visit following mass shooting

President Donald Trump speaks to first responders as he visits the El Paso Regional Communications Center after meeting with people affected by the El Paso mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso says they’re planning to ask for federal reimbursement for President Trump’s visit to El Paso in the days after the August 3 Walmart mass shooting.

As KTSM previously reported, President Trump visited El Paso on August 7 where he visited some of the victims of the shooting and staff members at University Medical Center. He later met with first responders at the 9-1-1 Emergency Operations Center in Northeast El Paso.

Tuesday, KTSM learned the total cost to the City was just shy of $332,000 according to City officials. Roughly $300,000 of the cost was for El Paso Police services, $75,000 for Fire Department services, and more than $12,000 in airport costs.

The city says the remaining cost was spent on equipment and food.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s re-election campaign still has an outstanding balance in El Paso for his February campaign rally. At last check, the bill stands at $569,000 — which includes late fees.