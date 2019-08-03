Breaking News
BREAKING: Confirmed active shooter at El Paso Walmart

BREAKING: 18 fatalities reported in active shooting at El Paso Walmart

EL PASO (KETK) – An officer on scene has confirmed 18 fatalities, according to our sister station KTSM.

Police say there is a possibility of multiple shooters.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene to assist the El Paso Police Department.

Several area businesses are on lockdown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – El Paso police are working an active shooter situation at a Walmart there.

A tweet by EPPD advised people to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Reports indicate the possibility of multiple victims.

The area is still an active scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

