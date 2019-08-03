EL PASO (KETK) – An officer on scene has confirmed 18 fatalities, according to our sister station KTSM.

BREAKING: we’ve confirmed the shooting is deadly. https://t.co/3W3pO8l0cv — Alejandra Briones (@KTSMAlejandra) August 3, 2019

Our sister station in El Paso, KTSM, has confirmed that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Police say there is a possibility of multiple shooters.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene to assist the El Paso Police Department.

Several area businesses are on lockdown.

People who were inside Cielo Vista Mall are being sheltered outside of the mall under trees, but are not being allowed to leave the lot. #EPShooting pic.twitter.com/K4PeEIfZUB — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) August 3, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – El Paso police are working an active shooter situation at a Walmart there.

A tweet by EPPD advised people to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.

Active Shooter in area of Hawkins and Gateway East. Scene is still active avoid the area. RG limited information. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Reports indicate the possibility of multiple victims.

The area is still an active scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.