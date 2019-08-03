EL PASO (KETK) – An officer on scene has confirmed 18 fatalities, according to our sister station KTSM.
Our sister station in El Paso, KTSM, has confirmed that 18 people were shot inside the Walmart. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Police say there is a possibility of multiple shooters.
The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene to assist the El Paso Police Department.
Several area businesses are on lockdown.
ORIGINAL STORY:
EL PASO, Texas (KETK) – El Paso police are working an active shooter situation at a Walmart there.
A tweet by EPPD advised people to stay away from the Cielo Vista Mall area. The mall complex is near Interstate 10 and on El Paso’s east side.
Reports indicate the possibility of multiple victims.
The area is still an active scene.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.