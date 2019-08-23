El Paso dentist to help brighten smile of Walmart shooting victim’s widower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local dentist is helping brighten the smile of Antonio Basco, the man who lost his wife in the Aug. 3 Walmart mass shooting.

Employees of Westside Dentistry had wanted to help Basco, so they made a Facebook post to try to get in contact.

IMPORTANT *** Friends, patients anyone who know Tony Bosco our dental office is looking for him we want to provide Tony… Posted by Westside Dentistry on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

More than 1,000 shares later, the office was able to reach Basco and is now working to get him a new smile.

“We’re going to try to give him the best of care, help him improve his oral health and get a real nice smile,” Dentist Stephen Kimball told KTSM.

Westside Dentistry plans to meet with Basco very soon.